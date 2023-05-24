Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 features Miles with web wings and Peter in symbiote suit

Sony held its PlayStation Showcase on Wednesday, revealing for the first time 10 minutes of gameplay for the highly anticipated Spider-Man 2 video game. Fans also saw a short clip dedicated to the game’s central villain, Kraven the Hunter.

The gameplay trailer shows a much angrier Peter Parker in the black symbiote suit working alongside Miles Morales to take on Kraven and stop him from capturing Dr. Curt Connors — a.k.a. The Lizard. It’s also looking like Venom will show up at some point in the game.

In the game, players can switch between Peter and Miles, each with their own epic abilities. For instance, players will be excited to learn that Miles has underarm web wings, allowing him to quickly glide across New York City.

Developed by Insomniac Games, Spider-Man 2 occurs after the 2018 Spider-Man video game. There’s also a spinoff video game, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, that was released in 2020.

After watching the trailer, it’s safe to say that Spider-Man 2 will be a hit for PlayStation, especially since the other Spider-Man games have done so well. In total, the video game series has sold more than 33 million copies.

Spider-Man 2 is a PlayStation 5 exclusive and is set to release sometime in the fall.