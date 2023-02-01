‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ gets its streaming debut on Disney+

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is now streaming on Disney+, 82 days after it was released in theaters– the longest window between theatrical release and streaming release of any Marvel movie on Disney+.

However, the wait may have been worth it since the movie grossed more than $800 million at the box office worldwide and has a 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. It also scored two Golden Globes nominations and five Oscar noms. Angela Bassett, who played Queen Ramonda, won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role.

Plus, the film is now streaming in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+, joining 16 other Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies, such as the first “Black Panther” movie along with “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Eternals,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and more. IMAX Enhanced lets viewers experience more immersive viewing with an expanded aspect ratio.

If new Disney+ subscribers want to watch “Black Panther 2,” they have to pay $10.99 per month for the ad-free plan, up from $7.99. Or they can subscribe to the newly launched ad-supported tier, which is $7.99 per month.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” takes place after the death of King T’Challa– played by Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020. Throughout the film, the Princess of Wakanda, Shuri (played by Letitia Wright), is grieving the loss of her brother, however, she must fight alongside Queen Ramonda, M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje to protect their nation from the ruler of a hidden undersea nation, Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía). The film also stars Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

The “Black Panther” sequel marks the final movie of Phase 4 of the MCU. As we enter the second month of 2023, we’ll soon see the release of Phase 5 titles, including “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” which premieres in theaters on February 17, along with “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “The Marvels,” among others.