Volunteer your way to attend TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 for free

It takes a small army to produce a world-class tech conference, and we’re searching for a battalion of smart, eager volunteers to lend a hand at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 on September 19-21 in San Francisco. If you’re willing to roll up your sleeves and help us make Disrupt an amazing experience for more than 10,000 attendees, we want to hear from you!

Volunteer and get a free pass to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Lend us a hand and you’ll not only get a behind-the-scenes look at how to produce a major event, you’ll earn a free full-access pass to all three days of the show. When your shift ends, you can take in all the action on the Disrupt Stage, the Builders Stage and our seven new industry-specific stages, too.

Plus, you can attend breakout sessions and roundtable discussions — some of the most popular draws at Disrupt — hit the expo floor to meet and greet the Startup Battlefield 200 companies exhibiting their game-changing tech. And don’t forget about networking. You’ll have time and opportunity to network with prominent people and companies attending the show.

We’re accepting applications now through September 5. But these slots fill up quickly, so submit your application here ASAP!

What volunteers do at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Volunteers handle a variety of tasks to help make this startup conference an unforgettable experience for everyone. At any given time you might:

Help with registration check-in

Wrangle speakers

Direct attendees

Provide customer support

Place signage

Scan badges

Support vendor setup

Please note: Work exchange volunteers are responsible for their own meals, housing and travel expenses, and you must attend a mandatory orientation meeting on Monday, Sept 18th, 2023 – 3:00 pm PT – 4:30 pm PT. All volunteers work a minimum of 8 hours during the conference. Due to the high volume of applications, we will notify only the selected applicants.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 takes place on September 19–21 in San Francisco. Lend us a helping hand, and we’ll hand you a free ticket to the Super Bowl of Silicon Valley. Apply to volunteer before September 5 to get your free pass. We want to see you in San Francisco!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.