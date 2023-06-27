Still, sparkling, or made from the air? with Reuben Vollmer and Tyler Breton from Spout

Welcome back to Found, where we get the stories behind the startups.

This week Becca and Dom are joined by the founders of Spout, a startup that makes a device that can pull fresh drinking water out of the air. Co-founder Reuben Vollmer talked about trying and failing to get the company off the ground for years before meeting his co-founder Tyler Breton. Both talked about how important getting the design of the product right is and how big of a need there is for a product like Spout.

