Bumble users can share their favorite artists with new Spotify feature

Since 2016, Bumble members could link their Spotify account to their profile. Now, the dating app is enhancing the integration. Launched today, the new “Top Artists” feature pulls artists from a user’s top 50 on Spotify and displays the top 10 artists on their profile, showing a potential match which top artists they have in common.

Users can only see mutual artists if a potential match has their Spotify account integrated. Additionally, if the potential match doesn’t have any of the same top artists as the user, then the profile looks normal.

If Bumble users want to edit their top 50, they can go into the profile editor and hide any top artists that they don’t want to be visible. There’s also a way to unlink the Spotify account to opt out of the new feature. So, if you listen to “The Muppet Show” soundtrack on repeat, there’s a way to keep that a secret.

A majority of U.S. users have linked their Spotify accounts to their profiles, with Gen-Zers adopting this feature the most compared to other generations, Bumble wrote in its announcement. Plus, users who have Spotify linked are more likely to receive a right swipe.

Music may not be considered a deal breaker for some people. However, in other cases, if music preferences don’t align, it might be difficult to find commonalities with another person. How often do you see a Swiftie (Taylor Swift fan) holding hands with a heavy metal fan? Let’s just say it’s probably rare. The Top Artists feature can help users identify shared interests.

“Despite the popular belief that opposites attract, research has consistently shown that having similarities in important areas, such as values and lifestyles, is actually the key to a successful romantic relationship,” said Bumble’s Sex and Relationships Expert Shan Boodram, in a statement.

“Discovering that you and a potential romantic partner love the same artist is a fun and fast way to establish common ground, plus it provides a natural segue to start other important conversations around each person’s priorities and passions,” Boodram added.