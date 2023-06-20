Building a map of the U.S. healthcare system with Web Sun from Komodo Health

Welcome back to Found, where we get the stories behind the startups.
This week Becca and Dom are joined by Web Sun, the co-founder and president of Komodo Health, a startup that uses data to create a comprehensive map of the U.S. healthcare system. Web talked about what drove him to entrepreneurship and how mutual friends introduced him to his co-founder thinking they’d get along — little did they know. He also talked about navigating fundraising during the bull market and layoffs.
