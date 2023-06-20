Building a map of the U.S. healthcare system with Web Sun from Komodo Health

This week Becca and Dom are joined by Web Sun, the co-founder and president of Komodo Health, a startup that uses data to create a comprehensive map of the U.S. healthcare system. Web talked about what drove him to entrepreneurship and how mutual friends introduced him to his co-founder thinking they’d get along — little did they know. He also talked about navigating fundraising during the bull market and layoffs.

