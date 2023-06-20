Amazon will hold its Prime Day shopping event on July 11-12

Amazon announced today that it will host the annual Prime Day shopping event on July 11-12. The company typically offers a lot of discounts to customers to boost sales numbers during this event.

The company said the event will start on July 3 a.m. EDT and run through July 12. The Prime Day sales will simultaneously take place in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the U.S., and the UK.

However, the company will hold a Prime Day event in India later this summer. Notably, the company omitted any mention of the country in its Q1 2023 earnings — a first since 2014.

The ecommerce giant is also introducing invite-only deals where customers can request an invite for deals that are expected to be sold out quickly.

“With Invite-only deals, we’re adding more value to the Prime experience and have made it easier for our Prime members to access exclusive doorbuster deals at incredible prices without waiting in line,” Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime said in a statement.

U.S.-based Prime members will be able to get the benefit of some deals from June 21. Additionally, the company said that they can get an Amazon Gift card worth $200 on approval for a Prime Visa card from June 29 through July 26.

Amazon will also offer deals on its own devices like Amazon Echo and Eero mesh Wi-Fi systems. Additionally, Amazon Prime Vidoe will have discounts on some rental titles and channel subscriptions. Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that the company is planning to launch an ad-supported tier for Amazon Prime Video.

The company is partnering with influencers like Marianna Hewitt, Whitney Port, Tayshia Adams, and Rocky Barnes to put curated deals on their storefronts. Just like last year, the company is also holding live shopping streams with folks like Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno. However, reports suggested that live shopping didn’t have a successful outing last July.

Last year, Amazon had two prime day sales with the first one taking place on July 12-13 and the second one on October 11-12. The company didn’t specify if it’s going with a two Prime Day events strategy this year.

A report from Insider Intelligence suggests the U.S. ecommerce market will clock $1.1 trillion this year. While sales grew last year, analysts estimated that growth to be in the single digits.

Amazon had a better first quarter than last year with the company registering $127.4 billion in revenue (9% increase year-on-year) and $3.71 billion in profit (up from $3.84b last year) for Q1 2023.