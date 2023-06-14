Mitigating AI biases in healthcare with Amy Brown from Authenticx

Welcome back to Found, where we get the stories behind the startups.

This week Becca and Dom are joined by Amy Brown, the co-founder and CEO of Authenticx, a Midwestern startup that helps insurance companies and medical organizations extract data from their call centers using AI. Amy told Becca and Dom about how her background working in the same call centers inspired her to foray into entrepreneurship. She also talked about the sacrifices and very human side of being an entrepreneur and how they were very intentional when building their AI model.

