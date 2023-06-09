Sequoia does to itself what the Biden administration wants to do with Google

Mary Ann and Alex are back, and once again this week they tapped the TechCrunch roster for expert input. This week the Equity crew were thrilled to welcome Jacquie back to the show!

All the cool kids are filling out the Equity listener survey. We want to hear from you!

It was a hectic week, with little in the way of the traditional Summer Slowdown making itself known. So, here’s the show rundown!

Next week, Equity is on vacation! We’re taking a breather before launching into another massive run of shows, but we’ll be back before you know it.