Apple’s new headset fails to excite investors, but sends shares of Unity soaring

In case you were not allowed to stop working long enough to tune into Apple’s series of product announcements Monday, let me catch you up: The Cupertino-based technology company has a new device coming out called the Vision Pro. It’s an augmented reality headset that, while it looks pretty spiffy and is packed with neat tech, is both expensive and not coming to its first market until early next year.

Given the sheer amount of anticipation that the Apple headset brought along with it, you might be slightly underwhelmed to learn that the Vision Pro will cost $3,499, and if you are not in the United States, it will take a rather long time to make it to your door.

Investors in Apple shares bid the company’s stock to all-time highs ahead of the event. During the product informercial, shares of the company held up for a period, before losing steam along with the rest of the Nasdaq Composite index.

Observe the following chart, set to track percentage changes during the day: