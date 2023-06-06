Curing physician burnout with Eli Ben-Joseph from Regard

Welcome back to Found, where we get the stories behind the startups.

This week Becca and Dom are joined by Eli Ben-Joseph, the co-founder and CEO of Regard, a startup that uses AI to streamline the clinical side of medicine in an effort to reduce physician burnout. Eli talked about his journey from deciding to forgo attending medical school because of the very issue to building a company to fix it years later. He also talked about why it was important for them to build an AI model that requires a human touch and what it is like to sell to hospitals.

