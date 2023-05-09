Boxed wine can be bougie with Allison Luvera and Lauren De Niro Pipher from Juliet

Welcome back to Found, where we get the stories behind the startups.

This week we welcome Dominic Madori-Davis to the show as the new cohost of Found! The team is also joined by Allison Luvera and Lauren De Niro Pipher, the two founders behind Juliet, a boxed wine startup. Luvera and De Niro Pipher talked about how they designed their startup to combat the stigma that generally surrounds boxed wine and how the two founders divide up work in a way that plays to their strengths. Plus, we get an expert take on a question as old as time: Is it ever OK to put ice in red wine?

