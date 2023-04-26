Daily Crunch: Lookout sells consumer security segment for $223M to become ‘pure-play enterprise company’ 

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Can you see it? : Enterprise security company Lookout is selling its consumer cybersecurity business to F-Secure in a $223 million deal that Paul writes will “now evolve [Lookout] into a pure-play enterprise company” that will focus on mobile endpoint security and cloud security.

: Enterprise security company Lookout is selling its consumer cybersecurity business to F-Secure in a $223 million deal that Paul writes will “now evolve [Lookout] into a pure-play enterprise company” that will focus on mobile endpoint security and cloud security. Hello? : Christmas comes early for iPhone and Windows users — iMessage finally comes to Windows 11 with the global rollout of Phone Link for iOS, reports Sarah.

: Christmas comes early for iPhone and Windows users — iMessage finally comes to Windows 11 with the global rollout of Phone Link for iOS, reports Sarah. You’ll definitely notice this car go by: China’s MG Motor debuted what looks like a green highlighter on wheels in India. But seriously, it is a cute compact hatchback electric vehicle meant to navigate the country’s tight mobility needs. Jagmeet has more.

Greycroft, the self-styled “seed-to-growth” venture capital firm, today announced the closing of over $1 billion in capital commitments across new funds, Kyle reports. The firm’s two flagship vehicles, Greycroft Partners VII and Greycroft Growth IV, closed on more than $980 million, according to co-founder and managing partner Dana Settle — cash that’ll be put toward investing in both early- and growth-stage enterprise and consumer businesses.

In light of the micromobility industry’s growing popularity, the Japanese government has been proactive in loosening e-scooter regulations to further stimulate this sector, Kate reports. Starting this July, amendments to the country’s Road Traffic Act will permit e-scooter users to ride without driver licenses or helmets, as long as they maintain a maximum speed of 20 kilometers per hour. Luup has now amassed a total of $68 million in equity, debt and asset financing to date, at what sources said valued the firm at more than $100 million.

There must be a large number of cat fans among our readership who also need help finding their cats around the house, because this story really went viral today. Tile launches a new cat tracking tag with three-year battery life, Ivan reports. Or maybe you are just impressed by a long battery life. No judgment.

Speaking of fans, there must also be a lot of “Black Mirror” fans excited for the new sixth season that will premiere in June. For those of you who have not seen this show yet, Lauren reports that “each episode of the satirical anthology series comments on society in some shape or form, such as the issues centered around webcam hackers, identity theft, weird robotic dogs and the toxicity of social media.”

