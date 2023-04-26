China’s MG Motor launches compact hatchback EV in India for urban mobility

MG Motor, also called Morris Garages, introduced Wednesday its second EV in India — called Comet EV — targeting the masses looking for a compact vehicle for urban mobility.

The British brand, a unit of Chinese state-owned SAIC Motor, says its new hatchback is perfect for young commuters in the South Asian nation. At a starting price of $9,700 (7.98 lakhs Indian Rupees), the Comet is affordable. It’s also pretty adorable looking and comes in a range of bright colors. Plus, drivers can choose between over 250 decal options and graphics to personalize their ride, according to the company.

When it comes to city commuting, the vehicle is small enough for even the most challenging of parking spaces and has a short turning radius of 4.2 meters to provide a better riding and parking experience. And you can even fit four people in it, more or less comfortably.

“The Comet EV is for those who are looking for a smart solution to combat today’s urban mobility issues,” Rajeev Chaba, president of MG Motor India, said during the launch of the vehicle.

The MG Comet, which appears to be a rebadged version of the Wuling Air EV that SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW) launched in Indonesia and China in June last year, delivers a range of about 143 miles on a single charge. It packs a 17.3 kWh Li-Ion battery and is equipped with wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto support.

MG Motor looks to generate up to 30% of its local sales from the EV segment and is looking to launch two more EVs in the country by the end of 2024. The company introduced its first EV SUV, the ZS, in the Indian market in 2019.

The Comet EV will be available for bookings starting May 15, with deliveries going live later in the month.

MG Motor is set to take on India’s Tata Motors, which has the Tiago EV as its most affordable EV that starts at about $10,600 (8.69 lakhs Indian Rupees).

The pricing and features of the Comet EV make it a promising option in the Indian market, where EVs are just 1% of the over 3 million cars sold each year. However, MG Motor is currently under New Delhi’s scrutiny due to alleged financial irregularities. The company is also facing a tough fight with existing players including Tata Motors that are looking to grow their presence in the emerging EV market with their offerings and local reach.