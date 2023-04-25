Tile launches a new cat tracking tag with three-year battery life

Tile launched a new cat-tracking tag on Tuesday to help you find your furry friends. The tag is essentially a modified version of the Tile Sticker with a silicone collar attachment that costs $40.

The company claims that the battery of the Tile for Cats lasts for up to three years, and the sticker can be easily replaced. The tracker has a 250-foot (76.2-meter) range and works with both Android and iOS devices.

This helps you know if your cat is just hiding in some corner of the house and wants you to leave it alone.

The product also offers integration with voice assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant so you can easily find your cat with a voice command.

The package comes with a Tile sticker and a collar attachment and it is compatible with almost all standard cat collars. The company said that the attachment can stretch up to 1.7x without breaking. Additionally, Tile for Cats is water resistant, so few droplets of liquid or a cat licking it won’t affect the device.

This is the company’s first foray into pet products. It’s a clever ploy by the company to tweak an existing product to build a cheap Bluetooth-based tracking solution.

There are plenty of GPS-based trackers in the market starting from the $50 base price with some offering monthly subscriptions for additional features. But this is an inexpensive solution if your cat doesn’t venture out a lot.

Tile for Cats is available for customers on the company’s website in black and white colors.