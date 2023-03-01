Snapchat will now let you pause your Snap Streaks

Maintaining Snap Streaks — where you send a snap to your friend once every 24 hours — is really important to a lot of Snapchat users. To bank on that fact, the company is now allowing users to pause their Snap streaks, so they don’t have to worry about breaking them if they decide to not access the app for a while.

Snapchat will let users pause only one streak for free during this test phase.

“A lost Snap Streak doesn’t mean your friendship has gone cold, so starting today, we’re making it easier to take a break with a new feature we’re testing to let you reignite the spark and restore one Streak for free with just one tap,” the company said in an announcement.

The company said that users will have “the option to add more Streak Restores right from the app,” and the will cost 99c per pause in the US. Snap also mentioned that it will soon roll out the ability for Snapchat+ users for freezing streaks. So essentially, people will have to pay either way to maintain streaks.

Last month, the social network added a chatbot to its paid plan powered by OpenAI’s GPT tech.

During its Investor Day event in February, Snap said that it now has more than 750 million monthly active users with over 2.5 million paid users. At the same time, it made announcements for creators and developers. The company said it is bringing ray tracing tech for developers to make Lenses with realistic effects. Plus, it rolled out features to make it easier for creators to use licensed sounds for their snaps.