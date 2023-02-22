Snapchat rolls out new Sounds features to make it easier to create content

Snapchat announced today that it’s introducing two new features for its Sounds product, which allows users to add licensed song clips, excerpts from TV and movies, and their own original audio to their Snaps and Stories.

The company is launching a feature that is designed to allow users to find relevant Sounds to complement a Lens. Now, when you’re applying a Lens to a photo or video, you can tap on the Sounds icon to access a list of relevant Sounds to add to your Snap. The new feature is rolling out globally on iOS and Android.

Snapchat is also rolling out a feature that lets users create montage videos that are automatically in rhythm to the beat of audio tracks from the Sounds library. Users can select between 4-20 photos/videos from their camera roll. The feature is rolling out globally on iOS and coming to Android in March.

“By expanding the Sounds experience, Snapchat is making it easier and faster for Snapchatters to discover and share the music they love with friends,” said Manny Adler, Head of Music Strategy at Snap, in a statement. “Snapchat has also created a unique opportunity for artists to reach a valuable and engaged audience, while then also leading fans to listen to the full song on streaming services.”

The company says that since launching Sounds in 2020, videos created with music from Sounds on Snapchat have collectively resulted in over 2.7 billion videos created and over 183 billion views.

The launch comes as Snapchat recently revealed that it has grown to over 750 million monthly active users. The company said it sees a path to reaching over 1 billion people in the next two to three years.