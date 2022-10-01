It’s unclear what will happen in VC in Q4, but it definitely won’t be boring

Venture capital has been on a roller coaster this year. It came into 2022 riding the wave of the strongest year for venture deployment on record, just before the stock market plummeted and dragged venture down with it.

As the third quarter comes to a close, things have started to get really interesting — again. Venture deals are back! Adam Neumann is the head of a billion-dollar company! Figma sold itself for $20 billion in what multiple data sources believe is the largest venture-backed acquisition ever!

In a year that has proven time and again to be unpredictable, what will 2022 bring to its final episode?