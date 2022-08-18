Apple is launching two new Top Charts for paid podcasts

Apple today is introducing two new subscription-focused podcast charts to showcase popular paid shows. The two new charts — Top Subscriber Shows and Top Subscriber Channels — will be available to users in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia on iPhone, iPad and Mac using iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6 and macOS 12.5 or later.

The “Top Subscriber Shows” list includes 100 paid shows and the “Top Subscriber Channels” list has 100 paid channels with two or more shows. Apple first introduced paid podcast subscriptions last April and expanded to 170 countries later in the year. The company’s competitor Spotify also extended its podcast subscription program globally in November 2021.

The company also released information about the top five podcasts in all four countries. It also highlighted that all three top shows are by independent creators.

Apple said that Wondery+ is the most popular channel subscription in the U.S., U.K. and Canada, while Hamish & Andy Unlimited is the top channel in Australia.

The company noted that 55% of top shows in these four markets are exclusively hosted by women, and 50% of top paid channels are independent publishers.

Apple and Spotify have been fighting it out to attract more podcasters to their platforms. Apple takes 30% fees for the first year of a subscription to a show, which drops down to 15% for the second year. On the other hand, Spotify takes a 5% cut only after two years.

While Spotify has been pouring a lot of money into its podcast business in hopes of future profits, Apple is trying out unique methods to compete. Last week, the iPhone maker reportedly signed a deal with Futuro Studios to make original podcasts and turn them into Apple TV+ shows.