Liteboxer goes portable

I’m confident I’m not alone when I say that space has been a major barrier of entry between me and fully embracing home fitness. I live in New York City, and things are already tight without having to deal with a treadmill, bike or, for that matter, a big, connected punching bag. Thankfully, a number of these companies have responded with more flexible systems, from Peloton’s Guide to Tempo’s Move.

Today, Liteboxer is introducing one of the most portal systems I’ve seen, the aptly named Go. The system is built around a pair of sensors strapped onto the user’s wrists. The company opted for a hardware-as-a-service model here — relying on subscription fees rather than the standard up-front hardware cost.

It’s a definite commitment — either $16 a month for a year or $14 a month for 2 years. Both of those have the hardware tossed in as part of the overall cost. If you’d really rather pay up front, however, you can plunk down $100 for the sensors and go $19, month to month. If you already subscribe to the VR service or own Liteboxer hardware, you can get access to the new offering without a monthly fee, if you opt to buy the new sensors outright.

Along with the wrist-wrap sensors, the kit also includes a tablet stand, 1-pound egg weights and a case. The connected app includes trainer-led on-demand workouts and select music from the Universal Music Group catalog.