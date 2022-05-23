We love early-stage startups, Memorial Day weekend, summer and a great deal. So we’re celebrating the convergence of our favorite things with a two-for-one sale on tickets to all of our upcoming events.

Starting today — and running through 11:59 pm (PT) on Tuesday, May 30 — buy an attendee ticket to any of the events listed below and you’ll receive a second ticket free (but sorry, it’s not applicable to demos or exhibiting packages). TechCrunch events are always exciting and brimming with opportunity; they’re even more fun when you take a friend — and even more affordable when you split the cost with them. In fact, now’s the time to book for your entire team as prices will never be this low again! Imagine how much more you’ll save, learn, network and grow your business. Just sayin’.

Okay, here’s the 411 on the 2-for-1:

All TechCrunch events are known for connecting early-stage startups with the leading voices, visionaries and experts across the tech startup spectrum. They’re a hotbed of opportunity, education and world-class networking. Or, as one attendee told us:

I attend TechCrunch events because they’re different every time. They’re inspiring every single time. I’m never bored. Ever. I always learn something, whether it’s a new company, a new topic or a deeper exploration of a familiar technology. It’s great. I love stuff like that. — Rachael Wilcox, creative producer, Volvo Cars.

Here’s a quick taste of what you can expect at these three events:

TC Sessions: Climate

TechCrunch’s Annual Summer Party

Enjoy a relaxed evening of cocktails, canapés and conversation and celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship with your peers. It’s the perfect atmosphere for networking magic, because you just never know when you’ll meet your next investor, co-founder or even a future unicorn. Why not over drinks and nibbles in Menlo Park? Act fast because there are only a limited number of these tickets available during this promotion!

TechCrunch Disrupt

Discover how to build your VC network, negotiate your term sheet, manage employees remotely and tons of other actionable advice on the TC+ Stage

Meet and engage with the global startup ecosystem with small group roundtables, intimate Q&A sessions and curated dinners for six

Learn about the all-new Startup Battlefield 200 . Apply, and you might be chosen as one of only 200 early-stage startups allowed to exhibit at the show — for free. And it’s the only way you can be selected to compete for the $100,000 Startup Battlefield prize.

There’s so much more going on at each event, and all of it’s designed to help early-stage founders thrive. So, kick off your Memorial Day weekend by taking advantage of our 2-for-1 celebration. This flash sale ends 11:59 pm (PT) on Tuesday, May 30.

Click on the links above and set yourself up for success — times three! We can’t wait to see you in California!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Climate, TC’s Annual Summer Party or TechCrunch Disrupt? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.