T-minus three days left to save on passes to TC Sessions: Space 2021

Countdowns aren’t just for space launches, you know. They’re also for serious savings on passes to the all-virtual TechCrunch Sessions: Space event which, no spoiler alert here, also includes expert presentations on the business of space launches.

Right now, you have only T-minus three days left to save $100 on the price of admission to our two-day conference designed specifically for the visionaries building, funding and forging a new space economy.

Buy your pass before December 3 and keep $100 in your personal economy.

Every TechCrunch event features the top movers and shakers in their industry, and we’ve got an amazing lineup of brilliant space cadets ready to share their expertise and insight to help you grow your startup or your investment portfolio.

You’ll find every interview, presentation, panel discussion, breakout session and networking opportunity listed in the event agenda. Here’s a quick sample of the people and topics TC Sessions: Space 2021 has in store for you.

Securing Space at Speed — The demand signal is clear: The U.S. government needs to spur innovative commercial capabilities to excel in an increasingly contested space domain. Hear directly from leaders driving government-commercial collaborations about opportunities to help usher in the next era of achievement in space. Steve Isakowitz (Aerospace Corporation) and Pete Muend (National Reconnaissance Office).

Space SPACs and the Public Market — We saw a number of space companies go public this past year, and many took the SPAC merger route to get there. Andrew Rush (Redwire), Adam Spice (Rocket Lab) and Astra will talk about their respective paths to the public markets and what it’s meant for their companies and the industry.

How tech startups do business with the DoD and U.S. Space Force — Sam Riehn (SBIR Advisors) will describe the three main problems technology startups face when working with the Department of Defense (DoD). Learn how to overcome them and win multimillion dollar deals with the DoD and U.S. Space Force using the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs.

A word about the out-of-this-world networking opportunities (another space pun: sorry-not-sorry). In addition to the scheduled breaks, don’t forget to go see the 10 early-stage space startups exhibiting in our virtual expo — they’re a mighty impressive bunch.

Plus, you’ll find plenty of attendees from aerospace primes like Aerospace Corporation, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Maxar Technologies and Northrup Grumman. Use CrunchMatch, our AI-powered networking platform, to find them and schedule a meeting. Or take a less formal approach and introduce yourself using the chat feature in our virtual event platform.

TC Sessions: Space 2021 takes place on December 14-15. The countdown is on, and your time is running out. Buy your pass before December 3, and you’ll save $100.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Space 2021? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.