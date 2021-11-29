Auth0’s Eugenio Pace and Ubiquity’s Sunil Nagaraj will outline how the startup went from seed to a $6.5B acquisition

In March, Okta completed a $6.5 billion acquisition of Auth0, an identity and access management platform. The deal surely brought a smile to the faces of Auth0’s investors.

On December 1 at 12p PT / 3p ET, we’ll sit down with Auth0 co-founder Eugenio Pace and investor Sunil Nagaraj of Ubiquity to learn for certain.

We’re amped to have Pace and Nagaraj join us for this upcoming episode of TechCrunch Live. Click here to register for free!

Eugenio Pace spent more than a decade at Microsoft before starting his journey with Auth0. Nagaraj, for his part, is founding partner at Ubiquity Ventures, which is a seed-stage firm with close to $100 million in AUM. Nagaraj sits on the boards of Esper, Halter, Kinetic, Parallel Domain, Revi, Safehub and others.

Nagaraj was an early investor in Auth0 and can share insight on how a company secures seed funding and grows at the rate that Auth0 has.

TechCrunch Live is all about helping founders build better venture-backed businesses. We do this by talking to founders and the investors who finance them to learn how they came together, why they chose to work with one another and how they overcome hurdles and scale together.

Sometimes, we even take a peek at the startup’s early pitch deck to hear what truly sang on the other side of the table.

TechCrunch Live also features the TCL Pitch-off, where founders in the audience can volunteer to hop on the virtual stage and pitch their product to our esteemed guests and hear their live feedback.

We look forward to seeing you on December 1st!