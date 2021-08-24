OpenSea UX teardown: 3 key takeaways

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are unique digital assets — like an image, a song or even a tweet — that are stored on a blockchain.

The biggest NFT marketplace, OpenSea, hit a $1.5 billion valuation earlier this year, raising money from Andreessen Horowitz, Kevin Durant and Ashton Kutcher, to name a few.

But is the experience of creating and selling an NFT on OpenSea actually any good? That’s what UX analyst Peter Ramsey has been trying to answer by creating and selling NFTs on OpenSea for the last few weeks. And the short answer is: It could be much better.

This Extra Crunch exclusive is a more detailed conversation around this article, on Built for Mars, which helps bridge the gap between OpenSea’s mistakes and how you can make meaningful changes to your product’s UX.

Actionable routes

You may have heard of the concept by another name, but an actionable route is essentially a preferable next step at any given time. For example, after finishing an episode of something on Netflix, one actionable route would be to watch the next episode, another may be to find a different series to watch.

As a designer, you only really care about the actionable routes that are common and commonly preferable — the user may want to rewatch the same episode at 2x speed, but it’s unlikely enough that you wouldn’t prioritize it.