Daily Crunch: Bitcoin ‘is a big part of our future,’ says Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for July 23, 2021. It’s been an interesting week for the crypto faithful. One eye-catching piece of news came from Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey, who said that bitcoin will be a “big part” of the company’s future. In his view it’s the internet’s “native currency.” Kinda? I would have picked a more modern chain, but that’s just me. — Alex

Indian IPOs are a go: After much selling and waiting, the Zomato IPO took flight in India to great effect. Shares of the food delivery unicorn went up sharply, marking a successful flotation for the growth-oriented unicorn. For other richly valued Indian unicorns, it’s just about the best news that you could imagine. More, please.

Paystand is building Venmo for businesses: Want to send a bloc of cash as a company? The process can suck. Happily Paystand just raised $50 million for its work on the matter. TechCrunch’s Christine Hall told Daily Crunch that she picked up the round because the company is “not only taking on the business-to-business payment space, but is also utilizing blockchain technology as its engine.”

GM recalls the Bolt. Again: If you own a 2017-to-2019-era Bolt, it may catch fire. So you’ll want to take part in the current recall. The first to happen since November of 2020 we hasten to add. Still the news underscores that EV tech is coming to maturity, even if some earlier attempts at such vehicles are riding the struggle bus.

