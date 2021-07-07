We want your city in TechCrunch’s European Cities Survey 2021!

Do you want your city to get its own TechCrunch Survey? They join in!

So if you are a tech startup founder or investor in one of these cities please fill out our survey form here

Check the list of European cities we’ve surveyed so far in our regular <a href=”https://forms.gle/jCcVCV9TgRjqJcRZ7“>survey</a> of European founders and investors in cities <em>outside</em> the larger European capitals, and see below.

We want entrepreneurs and investors to talk about their ecosystems, in their own words.

This is your chance to put your city on the Techcrunch Map!

If you are a tech startup founder or investor in one of these cities please fill out the survey form here.

We are particularly interested in hearing from women founders and investors.

This is the follow-up to the huge survey of investors (see also below) we’ve done over the last six or more months, largely in capital cities.

These formed part of a broader series of surveys we’re doing regularly for ExtraCrunch, our subscription service that unpacks key issues for startups and investors.

In the first wave of surveys, the cities we wrote about were largely capitals. You can see them listed here.

This time, we are surveying founders and investors in Europe’s other cities to capture how European hubs are growing, from the perspective of the people on the ground.

We’d like to know how your city’s startup scene is evolving, how the tech sector is being impacted by COVID-19, and generally how your city will evolve.

We leave submissions mostly unedited and are generally looking for at least one or two paragraphs in answers to the questions.

Thank you for participating. If you have questions you can email mike@techcrunch.com and/or reply on Twitter to @mikebutcher.

Recent cities we have surveyed so far:

Zagreb

Belfast

Wroclaw

Bristol

Edinburgh

Eindhoven

Valencia

And we want your city to join!

Here are the cities that previously participated in The Great TechCrunch Survey of Europe’s VCs:

Amsterdam/Netherlands

Athens/Greece

Berlin/Germany

Brussels/Belgium

Bucharest/Romania

Copenhagen/Denmark

Dublin/Ireland

Helsinki/Finland

Lisbon/Portugal

London/UK

Madrid & Barcelona/Spain (Part 1 & Part 2)

Oslo/Norway

Paris/France

Prague/Czech Republic

Rome, Milan/Italy

Stockholm/Sweden

Tel Aviv/Israel

Vienna/Austria

Warsaw/Poland (Part 1 & Part 2)

Zurich/Switzerland