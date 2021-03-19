Survey: Share feedback on Extra Crunch

Over the last few months, we’ve added a number of new Extra Crunch features at the request of the community. This includes Group Membership, expanding support to new countries like Israel and Norway, adding “sign in with Google” to improve checkout speed, and increasing login timeout so users aren’t regularly logged out of the product. Improvements will continue to come in 2021, including a new Extra Crunch Live homepage and easier ways to find the most relevant content for you.

Feedback from our community is critical as we continue to build and develop the product. We’re always looking to improve, and we’d love to get feedback on the product in its current state. If you have a few minutes, please fill out the survey below.