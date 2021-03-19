Hear how Poshmark went from Series A to the public markets with Manish Chandra and Mayfield’s Navin Chaddha

Poshmark has come a long way over the last decade. Launched in 2011, the social fashion marketplace has raised upwards of $150 million, and has now listed on the public markets. It’s valued at $3.5 billion.

But well before all the success, Mayfield’s Navin Chaddha saw the potential, leading the Series A for the company.

On our next episode of Extra Crunch Live, we’ll sit down with Chaddha and Poshmark founder and CEO Manish Chandra to discuss going from Series A to public company. (Registration info is at the bottom of this post.)

Chandra is a triple-threat executive. He has degrees in marketing, business and computer science, and is a serial entrepreneur who sold his previous company, Kaboodle, to Hearst in 2007. The introduction of the iPhone inspired him to think about the coming shift in consumer behavior, paving the way for an idea like Poshmark to thrive. As is so often the case, what seems obvious in hindsight was incredibly insightful at the time.

The brilliance wasn’t at all lost on Chaddha, an entrepreneur in his own right. Now, Chaddha leads Mayfield, a firm with $2.5 billion in assets under management. Of the 50 companies he’s invested in during his venture capital career, 17 have gone public and 24 have been acquired. In other words, it makes sense that he has made an appearance on the Forbes Midas list 12 times.

We’ll talk to Chandra and Chaddha about the process of fundraising from the early stage to the growth stage and beyond. But more importantly, we’ll talk about how a company has to adapt in order to be successful over time.

Plus, Chandra and Chaddha will take a look at pitch decks submitted by the audience and give their live feedback. If you’re wondering how to perfect your deck, there may be no more valuable resource than the advice of this founder/investor duo. (Also, if you want to submit your deck to be featured on this show, smash this link.)

An important note about this next episode: We’re making Extra Crunch Live free. Folks who tune in live simply have to register and show up. On-demand access to the content is still reserved to Extra Crunch members only. In fact, EC members can check out the entire library of ECL content here.

It features tactical insights from folks including Roelof Botha, Mark Cuban, Aileen Lee, Aydin Senkut, Kirsten Green and more.

You can register to attend this episode, which will include audience Q&A and networking, right here.