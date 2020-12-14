Equity Monday: IPO delays and mega-deals kickstart the week

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.
This morning we had a lot to get through, so here are the headlines:
- Stocks are set to rise as the COVID-19 vaccine is initially rolled out.
- Vista Equity Partners will purchase Pluralsight for $3.5 billion. Good news for edtech? Kinda.
- Reddit is buying Dubsmash, causing us to ask just what the message board unicorn is building.
- EA is buying Codemasters.
- Appboxo has raised $1.1 million, IntellectoKids has raised $3 million and Cledara has raised $3.4 million.
- We were also in love with this startup’s funding news.
- And, finally, in light of the Roblox IPO delay, we wonder who else might be on track to cut loose their 2020 plans for an early 2021 re-jigger. Not that such a delay is really that bad, but with 2021 expected to be a hot year for debuts, kicking off with delays and pricing worries would be a real bummer.
We didn’t get to the Google story or the huge hack news. So, there’s more to read if you are so inclined.
