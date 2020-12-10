Do the celebrities help the startups or do the startups help the celebrities?

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast (now on Twitter!), where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.
What a week, yeah? Instead of the news cycle slowing as the year races to a close, things are still as hot as ever. We have funding rounds big and small, IPOs, first-day extravaganza and more.
Luckily we had the whole crew around — Chris and Danny and Natasha and I. Here’s the rundown:
- Career Karma raised $10 million, and we have thoughts and concerns.
- Skyflow raised $17.5 million in an effort to try to get the Equity team to understand the nuances of different encryption types.
- Calm raised $75 million, which felt pretty reasonable given reports and its fundraising history.
- Squire tripled its valuation in a new round that included $45 million in equity capital along with some debt.’
- We also talked about the DoorDash and C3.ai IPO pops, where Airbnb priced, and who is coming next
- And we rounded off with what’s up with TikTok stars investing in tech startups. Danny was not a fan.
And that’s that! If you aren’t tired, have you even been paying attention?
