Do the celebrities help the startups or do the startups help the celebrities?

What a week, yeah? Instead of the news cycle slowing as the year races to a close, things are still as hot as ever. We have funding rounds big and small, IPOs, first-day extravaganza and more.

Luckily we had the whole crew around — Chris and Danny and Natasha and I. Here’s the rundown:

Career Karma raised $10 million, and we have thoughts and concerns.

Skyflow raised $17.5 million in an effort to try to get the Equity team to understand the nuances of different encryption types.

Calm raised $75 million, which felt pretty reasonable given reports and its fundraising history.

Squire tripled its valuation in a new round that included $45 million in equity capital along with some debt.’

We also talked about the DoorDash and C3.ai IPO pops, where Airbnb priced, and who is coming next

And we rounded off with what’s up with TikTok stars investing in tech startups. Danny was not a fan.

And that’s that! If you aren’t tired, have you even been paying attention?

