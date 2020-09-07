The Disrupt 2020 Labor Day flash sale ends tonight

As the Labor Day weekend winds down here in the states, so too does our flash sale and your chance to save $100 on a Digital Pro pass to Disrupt 2020. Fight off your holiday food coma long enough to buy your pass before 11:59 p.m. (PT) tonight.

Disrupt 2020 takes place September 14-18, and you can’t afford to miss this global opportunity to learn new startup skills, add to your investment portfolio, build brand awareness, expand your network and do whatever it takes to drive your business forward.

We’re also celebrating 10 years of Disrupt. How crazy is that? As part of the celebration, we formed the TC10 — a remarkable group of entrepreneurs and investors who’ve been a big part of Disrupt for the past 10 years. Meet the TC10 here.

They’ll show up throughout Disrupt 2020 and play an important role in our newest event, the Pitch Deck Teardown sessions. Throughout Disrupt, top VCs and entrepreneurs will look at submitted pitch decks, dissect them slide-by-slide and discuss what works and what doesn’t. Want the Teardown treatment? Submit your pitch deck here.

What else can you do with your Digital Pro pass? Take a deep dive into the Disrupt 2020 agenda where you’ll find an incredible line up of experts, founders, investors, tech icons and visionaries. You’ll lean in and learn from folks like Bumble CEO, Whitney Wolfe Herd, Cloudflare Co-founder, Michelle Zatlyn and Sequoia Capital’s Roelof Botha. You’ll even hear from celebrities like Kerry Washington, who’s making quite a name for herself as a tech investor.

Explore hundreds of early-stage startups — including the TC Top Picks — in Digital Startup Alley. Our virtual venue makes it easy to find them and connect.

Take your networking global. The virtual nature of Disrupt 2020 allows anyone from any location to participate, and that spells exponential opportunity. Keep organized and on schedule with CrunchMatch, our AI-powered platform that doesn’t just connect you with people, it connects you with the right people. Simply answer a few quick questions during registration, and you’re ready to schedule 1:1 virtual meetings with founders, investors or other Disrupt attendees.

There’s a metric ton more — the Extra Crunch Stage, Startup Battlefield, interactive Q&As and breakout sessions. TL;DR — you can’t afford to miss the abundant opportunities waiting for you at Disrupt 2020. Buy your Digital Pro Pass before the flash sale ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. (PT) and save $100.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Disrupt 2020? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.