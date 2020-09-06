Meet the TC Top Picks for Disrupt 2020

We’ve been extremely privileged to witness thousands of early stage startups launch and take flight at Disrupt over the past 10 years, and they just keep getting bettter. You’ll be hard-pressed to find more creative, game-changing startups than the ones that earned our TC Top Picks designation for Disrupt 2020.
The all-virtual nature of this Disrupt meant we received applications from startups around the world. Talk about a tough vetting process! Highly determined and highly caffeinated TechCrunch editors took on the task of narrowing the field to find the best of the best.
The TC Top Picks program showcases outstanding early-stage startups across these categories: Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Biotech/HealthTech, Education/Social Impact, Enterprise/SaaS, Fintech, Mobility, Retail/E-commerce, Robotics/Hardware/IOT and Security/Privacy.
Each TC Top Pick will exhibit in Digital Startup Alley Package and have an exclusive, virtual interview with a TechCrunch writer. We record the interviews and promote them across our social media platforms. It’s terrific exposure and they make a killer long-term marketing tool, so consider applying to the TC Top Pick program next year.
It’s time to announce the Disrupt 2020 TC Top Picks cohort. Peruse these 26 impressive startups, buy your pass to Disrupt, and make a plan to connect with them in Digital Startup Alley. Opportunity knocks!
AI/Machine Learning
iLoF – Intelligent Lab on Fiber
Biotech/HealthTech
Education/Social Impact
Enterprise/SaaS
FinTech
Retail/E-commerce
Mobility
Robotics/Hardware/IOT
Security + Privacy