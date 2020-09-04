Peloton’s product lineup is both getting cheaper and more expensive, Nintendo announces a new retro device and Palantir reveals more about its governance plans. This is your Daily Crunch for September 4, 2020.

The big story: Peloton might expand its product lineup

Peloton is preparing to add new products at both ends of its pricing range, according to a report in Bloomberg.

Specifically, it’s planning to add an entry-level treadmill that would retail for less than $3,000, as well as a higher-end bike, called the Bike+, which could serve as a centerpiece for a home gym that also supports strength training and other workouts. Meanwhile, Peloton would also drop the price for its existing bike to under $1,900.

Altogether, this sounds like a smart way to both lower the price of entry while also creating new products for people who don’t feel safe going to the gym (assuming it’s open at all) during the pandemic.

The tech giants

Nintendo is remaking the first portable gaming system it ever built — For nearly a decade before Nintendo released the iconic Game Boy, it was making the Game & Watch, which it’s now planning to re-release in a limited edition.

WhatsApp reveals six previously undisclosed vulnerabilities on new security site — The vulnerabilities are being reported on a new, dedicated security advisory website.

Google pushes Europe to limit ‘gatekeeper’ platform rules — Google has made its pitch to shape the next decades of digital regulation across the European Union.

Startups, funding and venture capital

In amended filing, Palantir admits it won’t have independent board governance for up to a year — Palantir’s model is unique in allowing founders to have a commanding vote even if they were to sell their shares.

Yandex spins out self-driving car unit from its Uber JV, invests $150M into new company — The move comes amid reports that Yandex and Uber were eyeing up an IPO for their joint venture MLU last year.

Teemyco creates virtual offices so you can grab a room and talk with colleagues — The company wants to foster spontaneous interactions and casual collaboration with a room-based interface.

Advice and analysis from Extra Crunch

3 views on the future of geographic-focused funds — Natasha Mascarenhas, Danny Crichton and Alex Wilhelm of the TechCrunch Equity crew discuss the future of geographic-focused funds, given the uptick of remote investing.

Brands that hyper-personalize will win the next decade — Personalizing the experience is a start, but it isn’t the end.

(Reminder: Extra Crunch is our subscription membership program, which aims to democratize information about startups. You can sign up here.)

Everything else

Stocks are selling off again, and SaaS shares are taking the biggest lumps — Stocks, it turns out, can go down, and they can do so very quickly.

Low-cost fitness bands see a resurgence in interest amid the pandemic — While wearable fitness devices saw an uptick in shipments in North America for Q2, the overall dollar amount of the market remained steady, according to new numbers out of Canalys.

NSA’s Anne Neuberger to talk cybersecurity at Disrupt 2020 — Neuberger took the helm at the NSA’s newly created Cybersecurity Directorate a year ago.

The Daily Crunch is TechCrunch’s roundup of our biggest and most important stories. If you’d like to get this delivered to your inbox every day at around 3pm Pacific, you can subscribe here.