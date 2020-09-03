Triller CEO Mike Lu to talk taking on TikTok at Disrupt 2020

Several months ago, before the world became so much more complicated, it was still crystal clear that TikTok was a force to be reckoned with and that its massive growth signaled big things for both Silicon Valley and the global tech scene. As the Bytedance-owned social media app has been drawn into a political crisis after the Trump administration made aggressive moves to force the app under new ownership, the conversation around the future of the app has grown even more intense.

As tech giants mull bids for the app, competitors in the space see room to swoop in and capture its momentum, convincing users to embrace what they’ve built. The usual suspects are pushing clones, including new features inside Snapchat and Facebook’s Reels product, but plenty of venture-backed startups are making their case as well. Perhaps the most convincing seems to be Los Angeles-based Triller which is itching to capitalize on the uncertainty and claims that its own app has more than 65 million monthly active users.

We’re excited to share that Triller CEO Mike Lu is joining us at TechCrunch Disrupt in September to discuss his company’s ambitions and how social media is finding new ways to transform the music industry.

As TikTok’s geopolitical theater plays out, Triller is aiming to reach the thrown by nabbing more outside investment. The company has been aiming to raise a round of funding valuing it at $1 billion, even as it sues ByteDance claiming that TikTok’s app design violates patents that Triller owns. Triller’s existing backers include institutional firms like Lowercase Capital and Pegasus Tech Ventures but also musicians like Snoop Dogg, The Weekend, Marshmellow and Lil Wayne.