Join GGV’s Hans Tung and Jeff Richards for a live Q&A: June 30 at 3:30 pm EDT/12:30 pm PDT

As June comes to a close, TechCrunch will welcome GGV Capital’s Hans Tung and Jeff Richards to Extra Crunch Live.

Eagle-eyed readers will recall that we discussed this conversation earlier in the month. Happily, after a minor scheduling shuffle, the venture capital firm will join Extra Crunch Live next week.

Next Tuesday, June 30th, at 3:30 p.m. ET, 12:30 p.m. PT and 7:30 p.m. GMT, to be precise. It’s going to be a fun one, so make sure to mark your calendars now. (Extra Crunch subscribers, there’s a link down below to help you save the date. You can sign up here if you need access.)

GGV is an investing group that stresses its global bonafides, so we’ll take an international tack. As a firm, GGV has invested in Khatabook (based in Bangalore), Keep (Beijing), Coder, (Austin) and Slice (New York City), among other companies of note. But what would have been a somewhat simple conversation in 2019 is now rather different; the world as it was has been shaken by the COVID-19 pandemic, making us wonder what it means to be a “global venture capital firm that invests in local founders,” as GGV claims to be, in today’s world.

The folks the firm is sending along, Jeff Richards and Hans Tung, both managing directors at GGV, have taken part in eight announced deals so far this year. So, they’ll have a good eye on what’s going on in the startup venture market. GGV also took a public stand in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in the United States, so we’ll not lack for things to talk about.

The Extra Crunch Live series has proved to be a lot of fun. We’ve had famous folks and founders and investors alike over for a gab. Here’s to another few dozen.

Anyway, if you aren’t an Extra Crunch member, you can get a low-cost trial subscription here. Bring yourself, bring your questions, and we’ll see you on Tuesday!

When, where, Zoom