Yelp pauses GoFundMe Covid-19 fundraising after opt-out outcry

A fundraising program that Yelp and GoFundMe put in place this week to help local businesses impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic has been paused after public outcry over how it was rolled out — specifically, controversy over how the two provided no easy and quick way to opt out of the fundraising.

Yelp’s initial announcement was a little vague about how “participating” businesses would be signed up, and TechCrunch mistakenly wrote about it as if business owners would have to opt-in participate.

Turns out that the fundraising campaigns appeared automatically with company profiles on Yelp. To get out of running the campaigns, Yelp and GoFundMe required more identification from business owners (for example drivers’ licenses or business ID verifications). One estimate put the number of fundraisers that had been created through the program at 144,000.

After a lot of pushback on social media (and likely directly to Yelp and GoFundMe as well), Yelp said the two companies are now working together to create a “seamless” approach where businesses have to opt-in, rather than being signed up automatically and to opt in to use it in the first place.

The lesson here is that while the Covid-19 pandemic has undoubtedly had a major impact on local retailers and other businesses that have been forced to close, or have lost business, due to shelter-in-place and other social distancing measures, that doesn’t necessarily mean that every business want to fundraise to offset their own specific predicaments.

And if they do, ultimately it’s their own choice about which companies they want to work with.

The original fundraising feature was launched by Yelp earlier this week as part of a bigger effort from both companies to provide assistance to businesses and individuals impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. (Yelp has also committed $25 million in waived fees for those who usually pay it for premium listing services; while GoFundMe is also working with other companies like Intuit QuickBooks to build fundraisers for its business customers.)

Uhhh, what the fuck? Without my permission, or even notifying me, Yelp has created a GoFundMe fundraiser for my bar @suckerpunchpdx. pic.twitter.com/qqmn6IUSx5 — Andy McMillan (@andymcmillan) March 26, 2020

It was only yesterday, however, that outcry began to emerge over how that integration was actually put in place, and how hard it was to remove, both for small businesses and for those that are part of larger chains.

At a time when we are seeing a huge groundswell of good works and charity to help our communities get through what is not just a public health crisis, but a social and economic one, the resulting rollout made the effort feel more a bit opportunistic than altruistic — both GoFundMe and Yelp are businesses, after all. (It’s worth noting that there have been positive responses as well.)

Andy McMillan, owner of the alcohol-free Portland bar Suckerpunch, was the first to attract widespread attention to the issue. In a statement, he said the core idea was good, but the implementation was not:

What if running a fundraiser, for example …. invalidated criteria on their insurance to be able to make a claim — who knows? What if it invalidated them being able to reach out for city level or county level or state level or federal level financial support for the business? This could have an incredible like, real detrimental impact to small businesses — a thing that a bunch of tech bros sitting in a room thought was a good idea … There’s a version of this where they could have emailed everyone and done a one-click sign-up, and that would have been actually probably appreciated by most people, but at least would have been consensual and would have been thoughtful.

I can’t believe that I have to deal with this right now! Forcing people to Opt-In so that they can Opt-Out?! A copy of my drivers license? My business EIN? Information Extortion. I’m done. @9NEWS @RyanHaarer @Yelp @gofundme pic.twitter.com/l1JeoE93Db — A Bolder Blonde (@ABolderBlonde) March 26, 2020

We’re still waiting to hear back from GoFundMe, but Yelp’s full statement is below: