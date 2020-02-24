Disney+ launches discounted annual subscriptions for European users

Disney is offering a discount on its new streaming service for select European markets ahead of its March 24th launch, the company announced on Monday. Customers who pre-order Disney+ before March 23rd will get £10 or €10 a full year’s subscription, bringing the cost down to around £49.99 or €59.99 per year (~$64 USD). The service initially debuts in the U.K., Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria, and Switzerland.

Disney+ is already live in the Netherlands, which is not eligible for the discount.

In the U.K., Disney has operated a subscription streaming service called DisneyLife. The company confirmed that DisneyLife will become Disney+ on March 24th, but existing subscribers will not have their accounts automatically switched over. They’ll also need to sign up for Disney+ directly — which means they can benefit from the new discount pricing, as well.

In addition, European markets may not have the same set of content as Disney+ carries in the U.S., Disney also recently revealed by way of its Disney+ U.K. Twitter account. The company noted that the plan is to premiere a lot of content at the same time as in the U.S., but said there may be some variations in content between countries. This is because of the different licensing deals Disney may have in place on some titles.

The company has hinted, too, that top new show “The Mandalorian” may get a stagged release when it arrives in Europe, by saying that episodes would “start to roll out from March 24th.”

However, European subscribers will still gain access to Disney’s huge catalog, along with Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and National Geographic content, as well as Disney’s original programming and more new releases that roll out throughout the year.

Disney+ has been on a tear following its mid-November debut in the U.S.

The company announced earlier this month that the service had grown to 28.6 million customers — ahead of already bullish Wall St. estimates of 25 million subscribers. In part, Disney’s subscriber growth can be attributed to its partnership with (TechCrunch parent) Verizon in the U.S., which is offering the service for free for its first year. Disney says that 20% of subscribers come from Verizon, which technically means 20% aren’t yet paying subscribers.

Disney also ran other co-marketing deals in the U.S. to boost sign-ups and a similar discount for pre-orders by way of its D23 fan club. And it’s been offered in a discounted bundle along with Hulu and ESPN+.

The European pre-order discount is available until March 23. Afterward, Disney+ will revert to standard pricing of £5.99 per month or £59.99 per year.