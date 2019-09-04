Daily Crunch: Google reaches $170M settlement with FTC

The Daily Crunch is TechCrunch’s roundup of our biggest and most important stories. If you’d like to get this delivered to your inbox every day at around 9am Pacific, you can subscribe here.

1. Children’s privacy costs just $170 million for Google in settlement with the FTC

The complaint from the Federal Trade Commission and the New York Attorney General’s office focused on YouTube’s use of cookies to track viewers of kids’ channels without getting permission from parents. Under COPPA regulations, websites and online services targeting children need to disclose their data collection practices and receive consent from parents.

In addition to the payment — a relatively small sum for YouTube-owner Google — the settlement requires the company to develop a system that allows channel-owners to identify content aimed at children.

2. Amazon unveils a new Fire TV Cube, soundbar and over a dozen Fire TV Edition products

The new products include a next-generation Fire TV Cube, a Fire TV Edition soundbar from Anker — its first foray into Fire TV Edition audio products — and 15 other Fire TV Edition products, including the first OLED Fire TV Edition smart TVs.

3. Porsche unveils the $150,900 Taycan Turbo electric sedan

Porsche has poured more than $1 billion into the development of its first all-electric vehicle.

4. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is coming to Disrupt SF 2019

Gordon-Levitt isn’t just the star of movies like “500 Days of Summer” — he’s also the founder of production company HitRecord, which he’s trying to turn into “GitHub for creativity.”

5. Ginger, an MIT spin-out providing app-based mental health coaching to workers, raises $35M

Ginger works with companies and their healthcare providers to provide employees with an app-based way to connect with coaches to talk through their issues and suggest ways forward.

6. Mental health websites in Europe found sharing user data for ads

Europeans going online to seek support for these issues are having sensitive health data tracked and passed to third parties, according to Privacy International’s findings.

7. Light Phone’s founders discuss life beyond the smartphone

The company has run two successful crowdfunding campaigns for a pair of minimalist phones designed to augment or replace the smartphone. Today the startup announced that it will be shipping its second version of the handset. (Extra Crunch membership required.)