Tim Cook confirms Apple Card is rolling out next month

Apple hitting its release timelines has become far from certain these days, cough, cough AirPower, but the Apple Card will be released during the summer time frame it was given at launch.

CEO Tim Cook announced on the company’s quarterly earnings call that the Apple Card — which Apple has partnered with Goldman Sachs to produce — will begin rolling out next month.

“Thousands of Apple employees are using Apple card every day in our beta test, and we plan to begin the rollout of Apple card in August,” Cook said.

Cook’s announcement confirms a Bloomberg report last week that Apple was targeting an early August rollout for the card.