Apple releases iOS 12.4 with potential software support for Apple Card

While iOS 13 is right around the corner with a ton of new features, it isn’t quite ready just yet. Apple has just released iOS 12.4, a new stable update. There aren’t many radical changes, but this is the first version that theoretically supports the Apple Card — the feature isn’t enabled just yet.

Apple has been testing its credit card for a few weeks now. According to Bloomberg, Apple’s retail employees have been able to sign up to the Apple Card with beta versions of iOS 12.4 and an invitation.

As a reminder, Apple has partnered with Goldman Sachs on a credit card for U.S. customers. When you sign up, you receive a Mastercard credit card that you control from the Wallet app.

In addition to a list of your most recent transactions, you can see a breakdown of your purchases by category. You get 1% back when you pay with your card, 2% if you pay using Apple Pay and 3% if it’s an Apple purchase.

Cash back is credited directly on your Apple Cash card. You can pay for things using Apple Pay, make a payment on your Apple Card or transfer it to your bank account.

The Apple Card was originally announced back in March. The company said that it would be available this summer. Now that iOS 12.4 is available, the release date shouldn’t be too far off.

iOS 12.4 also features a new migration tool so that you can wirelessly transfer data from one iPhone to another. It should make it easier to switch to a new iPhone, especially if you don’t use iCloud.

With this update, you can also control your Apple News+ content more granularly. For instance, you can clear downloaded magazines, check your downloaded issues and more.

Today’s update also re-enables Walkie Talkie on the Apple Watch. The company had to temporarily disable the feature due to a vulnerability.

Don’t forget to backup your iPhone to iCloud or iTunes before updating. Then head over to the Settings app, tap General and Software Update.