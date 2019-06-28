Twitch will join Amazon Prime Day with giveaways, events and live shows

Amazon -owned game streaming site Twitch will be participating in Amazon Prime Day this year, with giveaways of free content from Apex Legends and EA Sports games, live-streamed events, and apparently, even a live-streamed shopping show. The latter was reported this morning by AdWeek, which detailed the streaming site’s plans for a 2-day live shopping show on its Twitch Presents channel.

Twitch had planned to release these details in a staggered fashion today, so the details of the live show aren’t yet on its blog alongside its other Prime Day announcements. But the broad strokes of Twitch’s plan is to loop in some of the gaming site’s favorite streamers to Amazon’s big shopping holiday.

It’s worth noting Amazon has tried to make QVC-style video shopping work several times in the past.

Years ago, it briefly ran a fashion-and-beauty focused show called “Style Code Live,” that was canceled in spring 2017. It also ran live video during past Prime Day events right on Amazon.com to show off some of its brand advertisers’ best deals.

And most recently, Amazon launched a dedicated section on its site, Amazon Live, which features a live-streamed video shows brands build using a new app, Amazon Live Creator.

Given its push for more live video, it only makes sense that Twitch would get involved with Prime Day in this way, too.

Beyond Twitch’s plans for live video, the streaming site is also offering a number of giveaways and hosting live events.

Twitch Prime, which comes with an Amazon Prime subscription, will offer members an exclusive character and weapon skins for Apex Legends, along with free content in multiple EA Sports titles. Members will have to link their Twitch Prime account to their EA Account to gain access to the in-game offers, Twitch says.

In addition, Twitch will host two events ahead of Prime Day. On July 13, Las Vegas and London will host Twitch Prime Crown Cup tournaments, featuring Apex Legends and EA Sports games. In London, Olympic gold medalist runner Sir Mo Farah, footballer Thierry Henry, and five-time X Games gold medalist street skateboarder Leticia Bufoni compete against each other in an unnamed EA Sports game.

Meanwhile, the Vegas event will feature music producer Murda Beatz, global platinum-selling DJ Dillon Francis, and others, the company says.

The 8-hour event will be live-streamed on Twitch Prime’s channel starting at 10 AM PDT.

Twitch Prime is a gaming perk with Amazon’s $119/year Prime membership. This year, it’s given away more than $2,000 in free games and content, the company says, including two dozen free games.

Unrelated to Prime Day, Twitch also announced this week the launch of subscriber-only streams for its top creators, Twitch Partners and Twitch Affiliates.