Amazon Prime Day 2019 expands to become a 48-hour sale on July 15-16

Amazon is preparing for its longest Prime Day ever. The company announced today it will host a 48-hour Prime Day sales event this year, starting at midnight on Monday, July 15 and extending for two full days. The Amazon sales holiday — its own version of a Black Friday-type sale — will feature over a million deals worldwide, including what it claims will be the biggest Prime Day discounts on Alexa devices to date.

On prior Prime Day sales events, Amazon has heavily slashed prices on its own hardware — essentially giving away devices at cost or even less in a reach for market share. These deals help draw in the crowds, making Prime Day a constant record-breaker in terms of sales. Last year, for example, Prime Day became Amazon’s biggest-ever sales day even despite a number of serious glitches at its start. And its top sellers were the Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote.

Amazon also last year put its own devices on sale 12 hours early. It has now apparently learned from that success with this new decision to make Prime Day 2019 a 48-hour sale. And to kick things off, Amazon is today putting a Fire TV Edition Smart TV on sale by offering $120 off on the Toshiba HD 43-inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV ($179.99), through June 30 or while supplies last.

In addition to sales on its own devices, Amazon promises other limited-time offers, plus new entertainment and exclusive launches, both online and in-store. It’s touting new Lighting Deals from big-name brands, too, and “big surprises” from top talent across Prime benefits Amazon Music, Prime Video, and Twitch Prime.

There will also be collaborations with actors, musicians, athletes and top brands including new Prime Day Launches and exclusive deals. Starting today, Jordan Peele’s “Us” is on sale for $2.99.

Prime members will also have access to 24 new JoJo Siwa products including a scooter, roller skates, bow bundle, and fashion line. Meanwhile, Levi’s teamed up with Pro Football Player Sterling Shepard, and model Chanel Iman Shepard to customize Levi’s Iconic 501 for him and Levi’s 721 High Rise for her.

There will also be a special-edition electric bike from Schwinn, a limited-edition natural canvas tote from FEED, and a new organic line of clothing for baby, Moon and Back by Hanna Andersson.

Other Alexa devices available today include the Jabra Elite85h wireless headphones and the iOttie Easy One Touch Connect smartphone car mount.

“Get ready, as we pull back the curtain to reveal exclusive products, special performances and two full days of phenomenal deals this Prime Day,” said Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer, in a statement. “Our vision is that Prime Day should be the absolute best time to be a member – when you can enjoy shopping, savings, entertainment and some of the best deals Prime members have ever seen. Stay tuned as we reveal exclusive savings at Whole Foods Market, thousands of new product launches, as well as world-class entertainment and more, leading up to Prime Day on July 15 and 16.”

Prime Day 2019 will run for the first time in the United Arab Emirates, which joins other participating markets including the U.S., U.K., Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, and Australia.