Daily Crunch: Everything Apple announced at WWDC

The Daily Crunch is TechCrunch's roundup of our biggest and most important stories.

1. Here’s everything Apple just announced at the 2019 WWDC Keynote

The keynote was an epic two-and-a-half hours long, but unlike TC’s editorial staff, you don’t have to sit through the whole thing — we’ve got a comprehensive rundown for you right here.

The announcements include a dark mode in iOS 13, an iPad-specific version of iOS and the end of iTunes (which is being split into Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV).

2. Apple is now the privacy-as-a-service company

In addition to the announcements mentioned above, Apple also unveiled a unified ID platform, illustrating how the company’s approach to privacy will mesh with its ongoing transformation into a services company.

3. Fitness startup Mirror nears $300M valuation with fresh funding

Mirror, a startup selling $1,495 full-length mirrors that double as interactive home gyms, is closing in on a round of funding expected to reach $36 million.

4. Bird is launching a two-seater electric vehicle to become more than a kick scooter startup

The Bird Cruiser can seat up to two people and, depending on the market, it will either be pedal-assist or just have a peg. This marks Bird’s first move outside of the kick scooter space.

5. Spotify launches its lightweight listening app Stations in the US

The app has been considered an experiment by Spotify — and by some, a Pandora copycat, due to its support for instant music playback at launch.

6. Tinder adds sexual orientation and gender identity to its profiles

The company worked with the LGBTQ advocacy organization GLAAD on changes to its dating app to make it more inclusive.

7. Is your event strategy paying off? How to calculate your event ROI

The standard KPIs rarely provide a meaningful benchmark to determine if an event is successful, or to tell what worked and what didn’t. (Extra Crunch membership required.)