Bird is launching a two-seater electric vehicle to become more than a kick scooter startup

Bird won’t stop deploying new mobility vehicles and services. Bird has just unveiled the Bird Cruiser, an electric vehicle that is essentially a blend between a bicycle and a moped. The Bird Cruiser can seat up to two people and, depending on the market, the Cruiser will either be pedal-assist or just have a peg. This marks Bird’s first move outside of the kick scooter space.

Bird Cruiser is designed to be part of the startup’s shared vehicles fleet and its Bird Platform program where it enables entrepreneurs to run their own businesses using Bird’s assets.

Launching this summer in a few markets, Bird Cruiser is equipped with hydraulic disc brakes, a 52-volt battery, which many e-bikes have, and is designed to handle hills.

Since this vehicle falls into the classification of an e-bike or motorized scooter, the Bird Cruiser is regulated at the state level. This type of vehicle is regulated at the state level, so local regulations should not hinder Bird’s deployment. Of course, riders must adhere to city laws around bike lanes and speeds.

“Bird’s introduction of shared e-scooters spurred a global phenomenon and mode shift away from cars,” Bird founder and CEO Travis VanderZanden said in a statement. “To further accelerate progress on our mission to make cities more livable, we are providing additional environmentally friendly micro-mobility alternatives—including Bird Cruiser. Starting this summer, people can move about their city and explore new neighborhoods together, without a car. Designed and engineered in California, Bird Cruiser is an inclusive electric-powered option that is approachable, easy-to-ride and comfortable on rough roads.”

Earlier this year, startup Wheels raised $37 million for its electric bike startup. While they look slightly similar, Wheels can only seat one person and requires pedaling.

This news comes shortly after Bird began selling its electric scooters directly to consumers. Bird also recently started offering a monthly rental option for riders in cities where regulators do not currently allow Bird to operate its shared scooter program.