Week-in-Review: Trump’s order takes a hatchet to Huawei’s heart

Last week, Trump signed an executive order that enabled the federal government to prohibit U.S. companies from buying telecom equipment from foreign companies at their discretion.

This week, the full damage began to feel apparent to China’s fastest-growing smartphone powerhouse, Huawei. American companies, at the behest of Trump and company, began turning on the Chinese giant, and what they’re stripping away will undoubtedly impact Huawei in a material way. Huawei may soon have to deal without simple, little things like — I don’t know — access to the non-open-sourced version of Android or possibly the prevailing chip architectures in modern smartphones, or Google’s app store. Here are some of the parties at play that may be leaving Huawei by the wayside. ARM. Intel, Qualcomm, Xilinx and Broadcom. Google.

Basically, the past week has stripped away decades of the American smartphone technology backbone and ensured that Huawei is going to have to DIY its future success in these arenas. The ban was placed, officially, because the U.S. government didn’t want America being placed at risk of espionage, but it’s also a clear move in escalating trade war tensions.

What hangs in the balance is more than just Huawei’s imminent business health, but the fact that China and the U.S. can start taking aim against each other’s tech giants as uniform trade war chess moves. This week it’s Huawei, but if the perfect deal lingers, could Apple be next?

Apple tries another fix for its failing keyboard design

Apple’s butterfly keyboards have been one of the biggest product embarrassments for the company since the Apple Maps launch, but after already having made design changes that weren’t completely effective, Apple is giving it another go. They’ve made the bold call of not actually saying what it fixed, but the folks at iFixit tore down the new machines and the changes look minimal.

Facebook’s VR promises haven’t quite delivered over the past few years, but this week the company started shipping the Oculus Rift S and, more importantly, the Oculus Quest, which is the best product it has made by far. Whether its quality is enough to bring people into headsets for $399 a pop is a very good question though.

Here’s a blast from the past; the OUYA, a $99 open Android gaming system that was one of Kickstarter’s biggest successes ever, is officially dying. The shell of the seven-year-old operation had already been acquired by Razer, but now the OUYA Store itself is sunsetting. Read more about its impending death here.

