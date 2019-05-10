Watch Jeff Bezos unveil his grand space plans here

Grizzled TechCrunch reporter Matt Burns was on site at yesterday’s big Blue Origin reveal, but if you’re reading this right now, odds are you weren’t. It was a small gathering, and Jeff Bezos, who tends to be fairly secret for such a public billionaire, opted not to live stream the fairly intimate press conference.

The full event is now online, however. You can check that out right here:

The TLDW of all of it is that, well, Earth f*****g rules, man. It’s totally the best planet in the solar system, at least so far as sustaining life is concerned. As such, we’re going to be dependent on this little blue marble for a long while, even as human population and energy consumption push its resources to the brink.

Bezos unveiled some pretty sci-fi sounding plans for off-world industries. In the meantime, however, Blue Origin says it can help the U.S. get back to the moon, with help from its new Blue Moon lunar lander. Bezos says the company can deliver the hardware to NASA by 2024.