Daily Crunch: Twitter tweaks Retweets

1. Twitter gives Retweets an upgrade

Twitter will now allow users to add a photo, video or GIF to a Retweet, instead of only text. The feature is live on iOS, Android and Twitter’s mobile website.

Though a seemingly minor upgrade, the addition could significantly increase the amount of media that’s shared on Twitter.

2. Microsoft launches Visual Studio Online, an online code editor

The emphasis here is on Visual Studio Online being a “companion.” It’s not meant to become a developer’s default environment but instead as a way to make a quick edit, review a pull request or join a Live Share session.

3. Google refreshes Android Auto with new features and a darker look

Android Auto — the in-car platform that brings the look and functions of a smartphone to the vehicle’s central screen — is getting a new look and improved navigation.

4. iOS reportedly getting its very own swipe-to-type keyboard

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has published a big list of little software tweaks that his sources say are coming to iOS at WWDC.

5. US digital advertising exceeded $100B in 2018 (IAB report)

And that money is increasingly concentrated, with 77% going to the top 10 ad sellers.

6. GM Cruise raises $1.15B at a $19B valuation from SoftBank and Honda

GM Cruise has one of the most aggressive timelines among companies hoping to deploy a commercial self-driving vehicle service. It’s grown from a small startup with 40 employees to more than 1,000 today at its San Francisco headquarters.

7. Where top VCs are investing in media, entertainment & gaming

We asked nine top VCs to share where they’re putting their money. (Extra Crunch membership required.)