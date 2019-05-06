iOS reportedly getting its very own swipe-to-type keyboard

Apple may be bringing an Android favorite to iOS at its software developers conference next month. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has published a big list of little software tweaks his sources say are coming to iOS at WWDC.

One of the more interesting notes is that Apple is reportedly going to be releasing its own swipe-to-text keyboard on iOS, something that has long been natively supported in Android. Users would no longer have to tap away on their keyboards in order to text and would be able to use the first-party keyboard to type just by dragging their finger between letters to form words.

Users desperate for the functionality on iOS haven’t had to look far as it’s been supported by adding a third-party keyboard through the App Store and enabling it in settings. We’ll see if Apple has anything new to bring to the keyboard’s mechanics.

WWDC begins June 3.