Show off your developer skills in the Hackathon at Disrupt SF 2019

We’re inviting hundreds of think-outside-the-boxers — coders, devs, engineers and tech makers — to compete onsite at the TechCrunch Hackathon, which takes place during Disrupt San Francisco 2019 on October 2-4. Are you up for the adventure? Participating in the hackathon is free, and all competitors receive Expo Only passes for days one and two, and then an Innovator pass for day three of Disrupt SF. If you’re psyched to strut your stuff and tackle a project that addresses a real-world challenge, apply for the hackathon today.

The hackathon will definitely put your creative skills to the test as you pit your wit and talent against some of the best devs in the world. Here’s how it all works. The competition will take place in a dedicated area at the Moscone Convention Center, and we’re limiting the number of participants to 800 people.

Our host partners will sponsor a variety of hack contests looking for solutions to real-world challenges. Your team will choose a challenge and then have less than two days to build projects with sponsored APIs, data sets and other tools. Don’t have a team? No problem, we’ll find a match for you. It’s an exhilarating, pressure-cooker situation. Thank goodness for free food, beer and plenty of caffeine. You’ll need it.

After you submit your project, you’ll have two minutes to demo your creation to judges (science-fair style) from both the sponsors and TechCrunch. They’ll select 10 finalists to demo the next day on the Extra Crunch stage at Disrupt SF.

Each sponsor awards prizes, including cash, to the team that creates a product that best addresses the specific challenge. On top of that, TechCrunch offers a grand prize of $10,000 to the best overall hack. Ka-ching!

Over the coming weeks, we’ll announce this year’s sponsors and the specific challenges and prizes they offer. In the meantime, take a look at the sponsored contests, prizes and winners from the hackathon at Disrupt SF 2018. Want more details? We know you love details. Find out what to expect at the hackathon.

The TechCrunch Hackathon is an opportunity to connect, be inspired, discover and create. And you never know what might come of it. Some projects experience success long after the hackathon ends. One legendary example — GroupMe — was built overnight, didn’t win a thing at the hackathon, but went on to be acquired by Skype for $80 million. True story.

Disrupt San Francisco 2019 takes place on October 2-4. Apply for the hackathon, join us in the City by the Bay — the birthplace of startup dreams — and start making your dreams come true. We can’t wait to see what you create!

Interested in sponsoring the hackathon? Fill out this form and a member of our sales team will contact you.