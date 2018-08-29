Announcing the winners of Disrupt SF 2018’s sponsored hackathon contests

Thousands of developers, designers, hackers and marketers from around the world worked for months to submit their creations to our first Virtual Hackathon, which takes place at Disrupt San Francisco on September 5-7. It wasn’t easy, but we narrowed the field down to 30 semi-finalists, and we can’t wait to reveal the winner at the show.

But right now, we want to send a huge shout-out of thanks and appreciation to nine outstanding companies for adding even more excitement to the Virtual Hackathon by sponsoring an exciting range of challenging contests. We’re looking at you, Byton, Viond, Visa, Amazon Alexa, Novartis, TomTom, Here Mobility, Sony Pictures and United Airlines. Tip o’ the hat!

These hack contests ranged from ways to use artificial intelligence in the age of autonomous cars to building an app that gives customers a unique way to book, pay for and view airline reservations — and so much in between. You can find the full list of challenges and prizes here.

We’re thrilled to announce the sponsored contest winners — a determined and creative lot to say the least. Drum roll, please!

Byton

First place: CAR-O-KE

Second place: Talk Talk

Viond

First place: A Trip to Space

Second place: Make A Change

Third place: World of Adventure

Honorable mention: Jump360

Visa

First place: Blindsight

Second place: AI Vision

Third place: Agri360

Amazon Alexa

First place: AI Vision

Second place: LadyBeats

Third place: Smart Plant IoT

Honorable mention: Gaze VUI and Winnie

Novartis

Veta Health

Medable

Wavy

Pulse

Cardios

TomTom

ARound

Here Mobility

Blindsight

Sony Pictures

Sound Shop

United Airlines

Pickle

Thank you all for participating and hope to see you at Disrupt SF next week!