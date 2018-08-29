Announcing the winners of Disrupt SF 2018’s sponsored hackathon contests

Thousands of developers, designers, hackers and marketers from around the world worked for months to submit their creations to our first Virtual Hackathon, which takes place at Disrupt San Francisco on September 5-7. It wasn’t easy, but we narrowed the field down to 30 semi-finalists, and we can’t wait to reveal the winner at the show.
But right now, we want to send a huge shout-out of thanks and appreciation to nine outstanding companies for adding even more excitement to the Virtual Hackathon by sponsoring an exciting range of challenging contests. We’re looking at you, Byton, Viond, Visa, Amazon Alexa, Novartis, TomTom, Here Mobility, Sony Pictures and United Airlines. Tip o’ the hat!
These hack contests ranged from ways to use artificial intelligence in the age of autonomous cars to building an app that gives customers a unique way to book, pay for and view airline reservations — and so much in between. You can find the full list of challenges and prizes here.
We’re thrilled to announce the sponsored contest winners — a determined and creative lot to say the least. Drum roll, please!
Byton
- First place: CAR-O-KE
- Second place: Talk Talk
Viond
- First place: A Trip to Space
- Second place: Make A Change
- Third place: World of Adventure
- Honorable mention: Jump360
Visa
- First place: Blindsight
- Second place: AI Vision
- Third place: Agri360
Amazon Alexa
- First place: AI Vision
- Second place: LadyBeats
- Third place: Smart Plant IoT
- Honorable mention: Gaze VUI and Winnie
Novartis
- Veta Health
- Medable
- Wavy
- Pulse
- Cardios
TomTom
- ARound
Here Mobility
- Blindsight
Sony Pictures
- Sound Shop
United Airlines
- Pickle
Thank you all for participating and hope to see you at Disrupt SF next week!